February B2B Breakfast to Feature Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the presentation on Feb. 7

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a presentation from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-Santa Barbara Chapter/Team in Training at the February Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Learn more about Team in Training and network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about each other’s business and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers for those registered by noon Friday, Feb. 3, or $30 at the door.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .