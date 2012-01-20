Medicare, Health Insurance Counseling Available at Goleta Valley Community Center

The Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HiCAP) and the Goleta Valley Community Center are working together to provide free counseling and consultations to seniors with Medicare issues.

Call HiCAP at 800.434.0222 for information and to make a reservation for services.

HiCAP provides counseling and consultations at the Goleta Valley Community Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

In addition to counseling and consultation, HiCAP also provides seminars that help answer questions regarding changes to Medicare, and what effects they may have on families in the future.

HICAP can help you understand Medicare, supplemental insurance, HMOs and long-term care options. It can assist in filing appeals of claims and denied services, and help you in making informed decisions and provide free and unbiased assistance for Medicare beneficiaries.

HICAP offers free information and assistance with understanding Medicare benefits and rights, solving medical billing problems, filing claims and appeals, and comparing insurance policies. Trained volunteer counselors, registered by the California Department of Aging, are available at local community sites to provide one-on-one counseling and assistance. Long-term care counseling is available to help you understand and compare private payment, Medi-Cal and insurance.

HICAP is a statewide network of organizations authorized by state legislation originally authored in 1985. HICAP is funded through the Older Californians Act from the Area Agency on Aging and State Health Insurance Assistance Program funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

We invite you to obtain an appointment for one-on-one counseling. Trained volunteer counselors are available at the Goleta Valley Community Center to provide assistance. Counseling sites in Santa Barbara County are in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta (GVCC), Solvang, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe. In San Luis Obispo County, counseling is available in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Oceano, Pismo Beach/Arroyo Grande and Nipomo. Call 800.434.0222 for more information or an appointment.

— Rob Locke is general manager of the Goleta Valley Community Center.