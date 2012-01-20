Quartetto Gelato Coming to the Lobero on Feb. 11

Joined by an operatic tenor, the quartet will perform eclectic classical, gypsy and tango sounds

The Lobero Ghostlight Society will present Quartetto Gelato, hosted by David and Lyn Anderson, at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.

Classical in training — eclectic by design — Quartetto Gelato not only thrills its audiences with its multi-instrument mastery, but also offers the bonus of a brilliant operatic tenor. For more than a decade, Quartetto Gelato has enchanted audiences and critics worldwide with their exotic blend of musical virtuosity and artistic passion.

Virtuosic showpieces, romantic tenor arias, gypsy pyro techniques are all part of an evening with Quartetto Gelato, who dwell in the space where music meets theater and audiences are taken on an unforgettable musical journey. With a globe-trotting performance repertoire bridging classical masterworks, operatic arias, with the sizzling energy of tangos, gypsy and folk songs, the group’s theatrical stage presence and relaxed humor establishes an intimate rapport with audiences worldwide. Experience this musical feast of sight and sound, the music of today’s “Renaissance Listener.”

The Lobero Ghostlight Society carry on the commitment made in 1924 by a core group of donors responsible for rebuilding the Lobero Theatre in order to provide a lasting home for live performance in Santa Barbara. By pledging their time, talent and treasure to keep the light of live performance on in the Lobero, these leaders embrace their vital role in keeping the arts alive and accessible for the community at large.

Contact Development Director Jim Dougherty at 805.966.4946 x605 for more information about the Lobero Ghostlight Society or the “Encore: Lobero” campaign.

Quartetto Gelato tickets are available now at www.lobero.com and at the Lobero Theatre Box Office, 805.963.0761. Tickets are $30 and $40, with a limited number of patron tickets available at $105. All prices include facility fee. All patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

— Angie Bertucci is Marketing & Communications Liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.