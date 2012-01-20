$1.8 Million Allotted for Santa Barbara County Safe Routes to School Projects

Measure A funds will be made available for 26 bicycle and pedestrian projects

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors voted unanimously this week to approve $1.8 million in Measure A funds for 26 Safe Routes to School bicycle and pedestrian projects in South County.

Funding for the projects came from the first allocation of Measure A South Coast Bicycle & Pedestrian and Safe Routes to School programs.

“The first cycle of Measure A South County Bicycle & Pedestrian and Safe Routes to Schools programs has been a great success,” SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp said. “A wide variety of projects will be funded that will fill gaps in the South Coast regional bicycle/pedestrian network, rehabilitate important infrastructure on the existing network, facilitate bicycle usage, promote ADA mobility and increase the safety of children walking and riding bikes to school. These are exactly the types of improvements promised to voters from the Bicycle & Pedestrian and Safe Routes to School programs in the Measure A Investment Plan.”

The cities of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta, Santa Barbara County, many schools, PTAs and civic groups that promote bicycle and pedestrian usage participated in the process by either submitting projects for consideration or participating on the scoring committee.

The North County Bike/Pedestrian/Safe Routes to School program funding recommendations will be presented to the North County Subregional Committee and SBCAG Board in February for approval.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.