Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Dies in Apparent Accidental Fall from Apartment Window

27-year-old Ian Sanchez was found lying on a sidewalk along Parker Way

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | January 21, 2012 | 12:14 a.m.

A 27-year-old man died from significant head injuries Friday morning, perhaps after falling out of his apartment window on Parker Way, according to Santa Barbara police.

The man has been identified as Ian Sanchez, and the case is “starting to take on the appearance of an accidental death,” Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Sanchez was found lying in a pool of his blood on the sidewalk near the Parker Way Plaza apartments by a passerby at 6:40 a.m. He was still alive at the time but badly hurt, and was pronounced dead at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at 7:13 a.m., according to Harwood.

Police are still investigating the case but “don’t feel there is any threat to public safety at this point,” Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 