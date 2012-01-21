Santa Barbara Man Dies in Apparent Accidental Fall from Apartment Window

A 27-year-old man died from significant head injuries Friday morning, perhaps after falling out of his apartment window on Parker Way, according to Santa Barbara police.

The man has been identified as Ian Sanchez, and the case is “starting to take on the appearance of an accidental death,” Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Sanchez was found lying in a pool of his blood on the sidewalk near the Parker Way Plaza apartments by a passerby at 6:40 a.m. He was still alive at the time but badly hurt, and was pronounced dead at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at 7:13 a.m., according to Harwood.

Police are still investigating the case but “don’t feel there is any threat to public safety at this point,” Harwood said.

