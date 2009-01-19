Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: Lowering Our Expectations

Our new president will need time to deliver on his promises.

By Susan Estrich | January 19, 2009 | 9:11 p.m.

President-elect Barack Obama will no doubt ask for many things in the coming weeks — from Congress, from the states, from banks and businesses, and from the American people. He will ask for new legislation, new programs, new regulations, not to mention confirmation of all his new people. He will promise a better tomorrow, millions of new jobs, help for homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages, bailouts for banks saddled with bad loans that promised big returns.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich
Yes, we can, he may tell us one more time, and I have no doubt we can. Eventually.

People keep asking me what will happen beginning Tuesday. Big crowds. A great speech. A lot of parties. Countless television clichés. And yes, some policy stuff. Some “easy” executive orders. And by easy, I don’t mean unimportant. I mean the sorts of things any Democrat would do: stem-cell research; an end to the “gag rule” limiting federally funded health clinics from giving accurate information about abortion; expansion of health care for poor children, which President Bush vetoed twice and that may well be the first bill signed and a symbol of what a difference a president can make.

But will the economy turn around Tuesday? No. Not on Wednesday or Thursday, either. Will cars start rolling off the assembly lines in Detroit like they used to, and will ‘E-Z Credit’ signs go up at your local car dealer and furniture store? No. Will the lines at the unemployment office get shorter? No. Will the mall suddenly be full of shoppers ready to spend again? No.

Obama is the president-elect, not the Messiah. Turning around the economy will take time, not a miracle.

Last week, Larry Summers, who was President Bill Clinton’s treasury secretary and will be Obama’s senior economic adviser, wrote a letter to Congress in support of the request to release the other $350 billion in TARP money. Congress wanted to know how the Obama administration planned to spend the money — not an unreasonable request when you’re authorizing $350 billion in new spending and it is far from clear that the first half was well-spent and didn’t just prop up the folks on Wall Street who paid themselves more than most of us will make in a lifetime for creating a mess that could take decades to clean up.

Summers, who is an old friend of mine and an extraordinarily smart guy, wrote a letter that basically said we’ll spend it better than the last guys did; we’ll spend it the way every politician says it should be spent — to help struggling homeowners and smaller banks and consumers who need credit — and we’ll make sure that money given to fat cats on Wall Street comes with limits on bloated executive compensation and bonus systems.

Politically, it was dead on, the sort of letter that would have passed for a detailed plan if this were a campaign. But it isn’t. And many in Congress feel they’ve already been burnt and now need to establish that they are not going to give another blank check.

So instead of accepting the letter and saying, “Sure thing, boss,” even leading Democrats came out and said they want details, the numbers, the who and the how and the how much — the sort of thing you can’t do on the fly in a matter of days, while you’re also trying to figure out the stimulus package, go through security clearances and confirmations, and even, in the case of the future treasury secretary, pay your own back taxes. If the devil is in the details, the new team is going to have to go to hell and back more than once to get what they need from Congress.

That’s not a bad thing. In general, the faster you put a plan together the worse it will be. Haste makes waste. A crisis calls for action, not knee-jerk reaction.

If you’re going to spend $350 billion from TARP and another $700 billion for a stimulus package, the time spent deciding how to do it should at least be measured in weeks or months, not days. Otherwise, you’ll be more likely to make the sort of mistakes and missteps known as waste, fraud and abuse that will give right-wing yakkers the ammunition to spend the next two years taking potshots and trying to dissolve your congressional majority.

In the long run, congressional Democrats may do the Obama administration a favor if they make it spend the time now — instead of later, defending what went wrong. Obama needs many things from Congress and the American people, but what he might need most is time.

Yes, we can. But not all at once, and certainly not next week.

Best-selling author Susan Estrich is the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 