UCSB Offers Lecture, Workshop and Recital by Renowned Cellist

“How do we get people to listen?” a young musician asks Bob Dylan, in D.A. Pennebaker’s documentary, Don’t Look Back. And Dylan shakes his head and replies: “Man, it’s beyond me. It’s all I can do to write these songs and go out there on stage and perform them. I have no idea how to get them to listen.”
Once established, UCSB’s Corwin Chair in Music Composition created its own magnetic field in the Music Department, as it was meant to. New music usually needs considerable assistance to get performed in public, let alone get published or recorded. To actually make sympathetic connections with an audience, new music also needs champions. That’s where the Corwin Chair Series of lecture/recitals comes in — to provide a venue for new music’s advocates and to give them a shot at building an audience.
In the latest installment of the Corwin Chair Series, UCSB’s Department of Music will present the British-born Sri Lankan cellist, Rohan De Saram, who in November 2005 gave up a well-paid gig in the Arditti Quartet “in order to pursue my own artistic vision.” On Wednesday, De Saram will offer two free events in Karl Geiringer Hall (Music 1250): at 2 p.m., a Lecture-Workshop and, at 7 p.m., a recital.
De Saram has worked with Shostakovich, Poulenc and Walton, as well as with Kodaly, and all the composers — except Locatelli, of course — on his program. He knows a lot more about them than I do, so I am just going to recommend that you go and listen to his explanation. Click here for more information about Music Department events or call 805.893.7001.
Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.