Are You a Member of San Marcos Class of 1990?
A committee is in the process of planning the class' 20th reunion
By Cara Gamberdella | January 21, 2010 | 2:17 p.m.
The San Marcos High School class of 1990 reunion committee is in the process of planning the class’ 20th reunion.
If you’re a member of the SMHS class of 1990, send your name and contact information to Cara Gamberdella at [email protected] or call her at 805.683.7336. Please tell other classmates to submit their information, too.
Click here to join the San Marcos class of 1990’s Facebook page.
— Cara Gamberdella is an agent with Village Properties Realtors and a member of the San Marcos High School class of 1990.
