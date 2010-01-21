Assembly Candidate Das Williams Reports Raising More Than $300,000

Most of the contributors are from within the 35th District

Das Williams announced Thursday that his Assembly campaign has raised more than $300,000 as of the reporting period that ended Dec. 31, 2009.

The vast majority of Williams’ contributors came from within the district.

“I’m humbled by the outpouring of local support,” Williams said. “Residents and activists are investing in this campaign not only with their checkbooks, but also with their time, their energy and their hearts. I’m incredibly honored to have earned the support of so many grassroots activists, community leaders and Democratic constituency groups, all of which are united in their desire to bring change and new ideas to the state Capitol.”

Since announcing his intention to run for the Assembly in April 2009, Williams has been endorsed by hundreds of individuals and organizations representing labor, public safety, women’s issues, seniors, health care, the environment and local businesses.

In Santa Barbara, Williams has won two citywide elections and serves on the City Council, representing about a quarter of District 35. In addition, he has won dozens of local races as a community organizer in both Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

“During this campaign, I’ve seen the frustration and disillusionment on the faces of so many voters in all corners of the district,” Williams said. “They’re clearly sick and tired of the political bickering, grandstanding and bad decisions that have paralyzed our state. Voters want results — not rhetoric.”

“Das Williams is one of the hardest working and most committed public servants I’ve ever seen,” campaign consultant Josh Pulliam said. “Running on a solid record from his tenure on the Santa Barbara City Council and as a community organizer before that, Das is assembling the resources and the local grassroots support to win in June and, more importantly, to effect positive change in the Legislature.”

Williams is campaigning to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.