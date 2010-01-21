Health Warnings Issued for Slew of Local Beaches

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city of Santa Barbara issued health-status warnings again Friday for several local beaches after new samples taken during Thursday’s winter storm indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.

After significant rainfall, stormwater runoff draining into creeks and the ocean can contain high levels of bacteria and pollutants. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises residents to avoid contact with ocean and creek water until at least three days after heavy rainfall.

The affected beaches are Arroyo Burro Beach, Butterfly Beach, Carpinteria City Beach, Carpinteria State Beach, East Beach at Mission Creek, East Beach at Sycamore Creek, El Capitan State Beach, Goleta Beach, Hammonds Beach, Haskell’s Beach, Leadbetter Beach, Refugio State Beach, Rincon Beach at Rincon Point and Summerland Beach.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city have taken on the task of weekly bacteria testing at local beaches during the winter months after funding for county Environmental Health Services to conduct the winter sampling was eliminated.

— Penny Owens represents Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.