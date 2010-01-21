Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:09 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Assembly Candidate for Change

By Daniel Goldberg | January 21, 2010 | 6:17 p.m.

If you haven’t heard, there is a new candidate in the Republican primary for the 35th District Assembly race.

I am that candidate. Running as a catalyst of change, I am tired of the out-of-control spending habits and partisan gridlock that has ravaged Sacramento. The only way to save the state is to return to a conservative foundation while still progressing forward.

My campaign stands for two things: helping farmers, and protecting our coasts.

In the current day and age, with global climate change, farmers are fighting an uphill battle against regulation by the state. Many farms are small businesses run by generations of families who can’t afford lobbyists to represent them in Sacramento. I know this for a fact because my family is one of those farms. We have been growing flowers in Oxnard since the 1950s.

The state continually creates new rules and procedures for everyday practices. It’s time someone stood up to big government for the farmers. If elected, I will be the farmers’ voice in Sacramento. And not just for farmers locally. I’d like to be able to have my door open to farmers statewide because many face the same problems, whether they live in the southern, central or northern part of the state.

Now when I speak of issues facing farmers, I don’t just mean getting their crops out to the consumer. Problems are wide-ranging and cover nearly every aspect of California’s economy. Those include labor, land, water and many issues dealing with California’s global warming bill. It’s unfair to single out one of California’s greatest assets. Our farms are at risk, and if we lose those them, we will truly be an outsourced nation.

On the issue of our coasts, I find the Ventura and Santa Barbara coasts to be just beautiful, with beaches that stretch for miles. All of that could be quickly taken away as a result of one oil spill, and that is why I’m against further expansion of offshore oil drilling. Risking the chance that we would not be able to go to the beach on a hot summer day because the water and sand is polluted and unsafe doesn’t make sense to me. Therefore, I say we stick with what he have and not build anymore rigs off our coast — both in state and federal waters.

My vision is of controlled growth for the rigs with no development of any new rigs. Building another 100 rigs will not ease us off foreign oil. The only thing more rigs will do is increase the risk of hurting our coasts and ourselves in the future. California needs to return to its innovative nature and develop new technology to replace gas-polluting cars. We were able to go from the simple computer, to laptops, to smart phones, to iPhones. The technological capability to put us over that threshold is there and just waiting to be unleashed. I believe that this change can happen here in California more than any other state in the nation.

Based on conservative principles of lower taxes and smaller government, I am running to secure the Republican nomination for the 35th Assembly District. More taxes would only continue Sacramento’s spend-and-tax ways that got our state into this mess in the first place. Large government run by politicians who cared little about where the money came from and only about spending more is the other reason.

The status quo games in Sacramento must come to an end, and that would be the goal of my first year in office.

Daniel Goldberg
35th District Assembly candidate

