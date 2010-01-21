San Roque School Schedules Two Open Houses
The first, for K-8 students, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday
By Kevin Redick | January 21, 2010 | 7:47 p.m.
San Roque School in Santa Barbara has scheduled two open houses.
An open house for students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the school’s Neighborhood Campus, 3214 Calle Cedro.
For students in ninth through 12th grades, an open house has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at The Academy, 2300 Garden St.
For more information, click here or call 805.687.3717 x128.
— Kevin Redick is the director of development at San Roque School.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.