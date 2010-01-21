UCSB Privacy Expert to Discuss Social Networking

The associate director of the Center for Film, Television and New Media at UCSB will discuss research on privacy and social networking sites at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Roth Nelson Room at California Lutheran University.

Miriam Metzger, an associate professor at UCSB, will present “Privacy 2.0: Managing Privacy in Social Networking Environments” as part of the Center for Equality and Justice Faculty Lecture Series.

Metzger’s current work examines how Facebook users manage their privacy. The rise in the popularity of sites such as MySpace and Facebook has brought with it new concerns about personal privacy in the Web environment.

This presentation will discuss research on privacy and social networking sites, focusing on how users balance their concerns about privacy with their desire to connect socially and publicly. Data from recent research on Facebook users will be presented.

Metzger has served as a consultant to the MacArthur Foundation, the New Media Consortium and the National Library of Medicine based on her work on Internet credibility. She recently co-edited “Digital Media, Youth, and Credibility” published by MIT Press, and her research articles have been published in numerous communication journals.

CLU’s Center for Equality and Justice is sponsoring the free presentation.

The Roth Nelson Room is located on Mountclef Boulevard near Memorial Parkway in Thousand Oaks. Limited parking is available next to the room. Additional visitor parking is available in the parking lot at the corner of Mountclef and Olsen Road.

