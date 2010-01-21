Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:20 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Privacy Expert to Discuss Social Networking

Miriam Metzger will present her research on Feb. 11 at CLU

By Karin Grennan | January 21, 2010 | 1:07 p.m.

The associate director of the Center for Film, Television and New Media at UCSB will discuss research on privacy and social networking sites at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Roth Nelson Room at California Lutheran University.

Miriam Metzger, an associate professor at UCSB, will present “Privacy 2.0: Managing Privacy in Social Networking Environments” as part of the Center for Equality and Justice Faculty Lecture Series.

Metzger’s current work examines how Facebook users manage their privacy. The rise in the popularity of sites such as MySpace and Facebook has brought with it new concerns about personal privacy in the Web environment.

This presentation will discuss research on privacy and social networking sites, focusing on how users balance their concerns about privacy with their desire to connect socially and publicly. Data from recent research on Facebook users will be presented.

Metzger has served as a consultant to the MacArthur Foundation, the New Media Consortium and the National Library of Medicine based on her work on Internet credibility. She recently co-edited “Digital Media, Youth, and Credibility” published by MIT Press, and her research articles have been published in numerous communication journals.

CLU’s Center for Equality and Justice is sponsoring the free presentation.

The Roth Nelson Room is located on Mountclef Boulevard near Memorial Parkway in Thousand Oaks. Limited parking is available next to the room. Additional visitor parking is available in the parking lot at the corner of Mountclef and Olsen Road.

— Karin Grennan is a media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 