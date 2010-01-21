Arlington Theatre, Union Resolve Contract Dispute

Stagehands will be back at work after about a week on strike

The Arlington Theatre’s live shows will go on with its usual crews after Wednesday afternoon’s resolution of a contract dispute with the local stagehand union.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts, Local 442 went on strike for about a week, and The Arlington has been staffing its shows with nonunion labor.

The new contract will no longer include the disputed utility position or give the theater the option to hire directly instead of hiring through the union’s hiring hall. The Arlington can, however, hire directly if the union can’t supply enough labor within 72 hours of the event, said Eric Moore, vice president of Local 442.

Jesus Christ Superstar, Wednesday’s live show at the theater, was staffed by an out-of-town labor company since the contract papers weren’t yet signed, he said.

“Although we now have a working deal, it was bittersweet to watch other people do our jobs,” Moore said. “There just wasn’t a way to switch crews midway through a show load-in.”

