Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:12 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arlington Theatre, Union Resolve Contract Dispute

Stagehands will be back at work after about a week on strike

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 21, 2010 | 1:55 p.m.

The Arlington Theatre’s live shows will go on with its usual crews after Wednesday afternoon’s resolution of a contract dispute with the local stagehand union.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts, Local 442 went on strike for about a week, and The Arlington has been staffing its shows with nonunion labor.

The new contract will no longer include the disputed utility position or give the theater the option to hire directly instead of hiring through the union’s hiring hall. The Arlington can, however, hire directly if the union can’t supply enough labor within 72 hours of the event, said Eric Moore, vice president of Local 442.

Jesus Christ Superstar, Wednesday’s live show at the theater, was staffed by an out-of-town labor company since the contract papers weren’t yet signed, he said.

“Although we now have a working deal, it was bittersweet to watch other people do our jobs,” Moore said. “There just wasn’t a way to switch crews midway through a show load-in.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 