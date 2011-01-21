Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Katy Perry to Close World Tour with Two Shows in Santa Barbara

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 29 for the Aug. 13-14 shows at the Santa Barbara Bowl

By Vanessa Kromer | January 21, 2011 | 4:35 p.m.

Pop superstar Katy Perry has announced that her California Dreams 2011 world tour is coming to North America this summer.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry

The North American leg of the tour sponsored by Schick Quattro for Women will start June 7 in Atlanta and close with two shows in Perry’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Aug. 13-14 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Perry, who attended Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, is planning to interact with fans through social media networks throughout the California Dreams tour. Using Facebook Places/Deals, fans will be able to check in to the venues each night to receive special treats. Fans also will be able to submit their own photos of the show via Twitter.

Their photos will be incorporated into the live show and also live on KatyPerry.com. In addition, Perry has partnered with I Love All Access to provide a variety of VIP ticket packages, including premium seats, meet-and-greets, photo ops, pre-show parties and more. Click here for more infomation.

Perry will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. A six-time nominee, Perry is up for four awards this year, including the coveted Album of the Year, along with Best Pop Album, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Teenage Dream” and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg. Perry also has been nominated for two Brit awards for International Album and International Female Solo Artist.

The Brit awards will be handed out live on Feb. 15 at the O2 Arena in London. Teenage Dream was released in August 2010 and has since sold 5 million copies world-wide. The album’s first single, “California Gurls,” was the biggest-selling song of 2010, according to Soundscan, with 4,398,212 tracks scanned. After “California Gurls” spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Perry scored two follow-up No. 1s, with “Teenage Dream” and her current single, “Firework,” making her the first female artist in 11 years to score three Billboard No. 1 singles from the same album.

Perry is gearing up to launch the album’s fourth single “E.T.,” which will impact radio next month.

Tickets for the Santa Barbara shows range from $29 to $49, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Santa Barbara.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including The Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl box office. Click here or call 800.745.3000 to order tickets.

— Vanessa Kromer represents Nederlander Concerts.

 
