Rock-Fall Work to Include Temporary Closures of Highway 154

Caltrans will clean out, repair and modify a rock fall protection system to reduce the amount of rocks falling onto Highway 154 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 24-25.
Motorists will encounter temporary full closures of the highway every 10 minutes to ensure that debris does not fall onto the highway. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
The contractor for the $400,000 project is AIS Construction of Carpinteria. The project is expected to be completed this April.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.