Santa Barbara Partners in Education Celebrates Efforts of Community Volunteers

Businesses and organizations continue to serve as a beacon of hope for local schools with donations of time and money

The thousands of people involved in Santa Barbara Partners in Education help elevate the quality of South Coast schools with their donations of time and money, speakers said Friday at the organization’s annual breakfast, during which local businesses, educators, policymakers and volunteers gathered in recognition of their contributions during the past year.

Partners in Education executive director Ben Romo spoke introspectively about his frustrations and diminished optimism from staring into a system with so much need, especially with local children living at the poverty level.

The 3-year-old volunteer recruitment program was the missing link and key to community betterment, and he said the unwavering dedication of the organization’s community partners gave him renewed hope.

The 19,000 volunteer hours prove how much the community was missing out — until now.

“It’s never been anybody’s job to harness the human and organizational capital we see in this room,” Romo said.

Volunteer opportunities are whatever people want them to be, as just one hour can change someone’s life, said Michelle Magnusson, the organization’s development and membership director.

There are hundreds of partnership success stories, from guest speakers to weekly visits and help with school gardens.

Tradart Foundation, a nonprofit organization for career technical education, has single-handedly saved several schools’ shop classes, holds construction workshops for students, and its Tools for Schools program donates thousands of dollars in materials.

The one-size-fits-all model for education doesn’t work, said Doug Ford, president of D.D. Ford Construction, and Tradart’s goal is to expose students to alternative career paths.

Tradart volunteers wear T-shirts with the minimum and maximum hourly rates they receive for their jobs — a particularly thoughtful move since most students don’t have a good concept of salaries, Magnusson said. At one early presentation, when students were asked how much would be needed to live comfortably and support a family in Santa Barbara, Magnusson said they guessed $15,000, which elicited laughter from throughout the packed room at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Ford said Santa Barbara’s high number of nonprofit organizations can result in duplication and inefficiencies, but Tradart’s relationship with Partners in Education is a symbiotic one; Partners provides the organizational component and Tradart provides the human capital and materials.

He urged everyone to open up their businesses to internships, volunteerism and other forms of involvement, saying partnerships can result in much more than the sum of their parts.

His sentiments were echoed by Dave Odell, CEO of MedBridge Development and athletic director of Westmont College.

Odell said he hopes to one day see every school in Santa Barbara County with a community partner, and urged businesses to see the benefits of getting involved.

Public-private partnerships are the only way significant projects can happen in this economic environment, he said. Corporate social responsibility can give employees a way to make a difference in the world — and save money by reducing turnover to hold onto experienced people.

To emphasize just how easy it is for companies to get started, Odell played a “fake bad commercial” created by Chris Mundell of Anchor Point IT Solutions, a local technology services and support company and frequent partner of MedBridge Development. Romo himself plays a cameo role.

Partners in Education is a nonprofit organization formed in 1977, and its core programs include Computers for Families, volunteer recruitment and student internships.

