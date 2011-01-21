Search Engine Pros Locks SEO Power Pact with Sea Hill Press

The partnership will help promote and increase search engine rankings for authors

The Search Engine Pros — a full search engine optimization agency — has formally teamed up with Sea Hill Press, a book publishing company in Santa Barbara that operates nationwide.

With this new pact in place, The Search Engine Pros will further maximize and enhance the power of Sea Hill’s Web services, ramping up traffic and business for clients.

The Search Engine Pros delivers essential Internet marketing Web site optimization that increases search engine rankings, drives qualified traffic and helps to grow conversion levels.

“If you’re promoting a book on the Web, research your target market and discover the demographics of the people that are most likely to be attracted to your book,” said Taylor Reaume, president of The Search Engine Pros. “Next, research the key phrases those people are typing into Google every day, and use those keywords as a starting point to better target your marketing efforts.”

Sea Hill Press boasts a wide spectrum of self-published authors and subjects — from general fiction to specialty books, including cookbooks, children’s stories, inspirational work, history, memoirs and more.

The publishing company can offer any author a complete book publishing service, start to finish — walking them through book editing, designing, printing, digital delivery, Web development and marketing of their book, including special sales and distribution tailored to the right market.

Sea Hill’s editorial teams can offer developmental editing from a market-savvy perspective or edit and proofread to ensure a positive reception.

“What makes our company unique is that we think and act like your own publishing production house. … Our clients use us as individuals, as a team, or even as an entire suite of publishing services,” Sea Hill Press CEO and president Greg Sharp said. “We all love to make books.”

The company has offered complete book publishing solutions for corporations, institutions, small businesses, self-publishers and writers for the past 22 years, producing more than 1,000 books.

Sharp further suggests that more business people consider writing a book about their specialty and make huge gains in an unexpected way. Why?

“With a little creative thinking, your book can be an all-in-one branding and marketing tool to take your professionalism to the next level,” Sharp said. “By handing over your authored book in the place of a business card, you’ve already spoken volumes to a client about your industry knowledge and commitment to good work.”

A book can also be a valuable marketing tool by presenting opportunities for speaking engagements and media interviews, he said, while adding credibility to a company executive’s image.

— Taylor Reaume is the founder of TheSearchEnginePros.com.