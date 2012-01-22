Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:39 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

ParentClick.com Sets Stage for Sunday’s 2nd Annual Mother-Daughter Night at Saks

Benefit for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara includes makeup, hair and style tips, and a National Charity League fashion show

By Rachael Steidl for ParentClick.com | January 22, 2012 | 4:58 a.m.

ParentClick.com is hosting its annual Mother-Daughter Teen & Tween Night at Saks on Sunday in a benefit for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

For the second year, ParentClick.com has teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue, 1001 State St., to host the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The evening will put the focus on educating moms and daughters on skin care, hair care and age-appropriate makeup application, and the styles and trends for 2012. A fashion show featuring Ticktockers from National Charity League begins at 5:15 p.m.

Reporters from the Santa Barbara Teen News Network will be on hand to film interviews to air on public-access Channel 21, sbTNN’s YouTube channel and on Noozhawk. Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose will be covering the event for iSociety.

During the festivities, 10 percent of all Saks purchases will be donated to the Scholarship Foundation.

Click here for more information about Mother-Daughter Teen & Tween Night at Saks.

Click here for more information about ParentClick.com. Connect with ParentClick.com on Facebook. Follow ParentClick on Twitter: @ParentClick_SB.

— Rachael Steidl is the founder of ParentClick.com.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 