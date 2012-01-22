ParentClick.com Sets Stage for Sunday’s 2nd Annual Mother-Daughter Night at Saks

Benefit for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara includes makeup, hair and style tips, and a National Charity League fashion show

ParentClick.com is hosting its annual Mother-Daughter Teen & Tween Night at Saks on Sunday in a benefit for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

For the second year, ParentClick.com has teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue, 1001 State St., to host the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The evening will put the focus on educating moms and daughters on skin care, hair care and age-appropriate makeup application, and the styles and trends for 2012. A fashion show featuring Ticktockers from National Charity League begins at 5:15 p.m.

Reporters from the Santa Barbara Teen News Network will be on hand to film interviews to air on public-access Channel 21, sbTNN’s YouTube channel and on Noozhawk. Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose will be covering the event for iSociety.

During the festivities, 10 percent of all Saks purchases will be donated to the Scholarship Foundation.

— Rachael Steidl is the founder of ParentClick.com.