Second, Stronger Storm Headed to Santa Barbara County on Sunday Night

South Coast gets more than an inch of rain Saturday with more in forecast before next storm moves out Monday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 22, 2012 | 1:31 a.m.

A strong Pacific storm is expected to reach Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday night, with early evening showers turning into locally heavy rain by late Sunday and continuing Monday.

The National Weather Service said strong, gusty winds will accompany the storm before it moves out Monday night. Thunder and lightning are also possible.

On Saturday morning, the weekend’s first storm dropped more than an inch of rain on the South Coast. In its wake, winds gusting to 60 mph toppled trees and downed power lines. Authorities said there was no significant damage, and no injuries were reported.

The weather service said moderate to locally heavy rainfall is in the forecast Sunday night, with the coast expected to get up to 1½ inches. As much as 3 inches of rain is possible on west- and south-facing slopes in the foothills and mountains.

Authorities warned that roads and small streams could be at risk for flooding at the peak of the storm Monday morning.

Warming centers for the homeless will be open between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara Korean United Methodist Church, 892 Embarcadero del Sur in Isla Vista.

Daytime temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be near 60 with overnight lows in the 40s. The Santa Barbara Channel will continue to experience high surf and blustery conditions.

A warming trend will follow the storm, with clear skies and daytime temperatures in the 70s forecast beginning Tuesday and lasting through next weekend.

According to the county Public Works Department, Saturday’s storm dropped 1.8 inches of rain on the Gaviota coast, 1.69 inches in Goleta, 1.65 inches at Dos Pueblos Ranch, 1.58 inches at San Marcos Pass, 1.57 inches in Sycamore Canyon, 1.28 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, 1.13 inches at Montecito Water District headquarters and 1.11 inches in Carpinteria. Figueroa Mountain recorded 2.89 inches, the highest in the county.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

