Barry Kurtz Named Southern California Super Lawyer

Barry Kurtz of the Kurtz Law Group, a leading franchise law firm in Southern California with offices in Woodland Hills and Santa Barbara, has been named a Southern California Super Lawyer for 2013.

The selection by Super Lawyers magazine is significant because only 5 percent of attorneys receive the designation.

“Professional recognition is always an honor, but more so when, like Super Lawyers, the acknowledgement comes from other attorneys in the community,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz, founder and principal of Kurtz Law Group, is a certified specialist in franchise and distribution law. He has more than 30 years of experience representing both franchisees and franchisors in virtually every aspect of franchise law. A Martindale Hubbell’s AV-rated attorney, he has been licensed to practice law in California since 1973, and was certified as a legal specialist in franchise and distribution law by the State Bar of California Board of Specialization in July 2009.

Kurtz, who earned his bachelor’s degree from UCLA and his law degree from Southwestern Law School, has been a practicing attorney since 1973. Today, the firm he founded in 1996 has four attorneys and offices in Santa Barbara and Woodland Hills. The firm represents both franchisors and franchisees in a broad range of franchise transactional matters.

Kurtz is a prolific writer on franchise law and provides expert witness testimony in civil litigation matters. He has been a member of the American Bar Association Section on Business Law and the Forum on Franchising for 30 years and was a member of the International Franchise Association’s Legal/Legislative Committee from 1991 to 1998.

In addition, he just completed his third term as an appointed member of the Franchise Law Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California. He is a certified mediator and currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the Valley Community Legal Foundation of the San Fernando Valley Bar Association.

