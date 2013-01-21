BEGA-US Donates Luminaires for Santa Barbara’s Bohnett Park

BEGA-US, a leader in state-of-the-art, high-design, energy-efficient lighting, has donated four enhanced luminaires and lamps to improve lighting and overall safety at Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

These lights, which will be installed on the northwest wall of the Westside Boys & Girls Club overlooking the Bohnett Park basketball courts, are the first installment of a major gift-in-kind donation from BEGA-US to dramatically improve lighting at Bohnett Park.

Currently, due to outdated park lighting fixtures as well as an overgrowth of park vegetation, light output at Bohnett Park has been greatly reduced, making it difficult for families to enjoy time together and for law enforcement to view into the park, allowing crime to occur within the park during nighttime hours. Enhanced lighting at Bohnett Park, upon completion in thespring, will transform Bohnett Park into a dramatically more safe, attractive and useful community asset for Westside families and other park users.

This lighting renovation project is the latest step in a plan to make long-term, positive improvements on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

This project is being implemented by the Bohnett Park Improvement Council, a community collaborative involving both public and private partners seeking to make cost-effective grassroots investments in facilities and programs for Westside children, families and other residents.

— Katie Higgins represents United Way of Santa Barbara County.