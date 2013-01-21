CSUCI Extended University Expands Degree Programs at SBCC

Beginning in the fall, CSU Channel Islands Extended University will add two programs to its degree portfolio on the Santa Barbara City College campus. Bachelor of science in business-to-MBA and bachelor of arts in early childhood studies will join undergraduate degrees programs in business and psychology that are under way.

These locally offered programs, made possible through the CSU Channel Islands and SBCC partnership, afford students additional opportunities to earn an undergraduate or graduate degree from CI entirely in Santa Barbara.

The BS Business-to-MBA program emphasizes graduating business leaders with global and multicultural perspectives. Designed for high achievers preparing to enter the business world, students can complete the entire program in less than four years. Those with excellent academic and career potential transfer at the junior level to CI and take all courses on the SBCC campus.

For students who meet its rigorous admission requirements, this unique program guarantees early acceptance into the MBA program, waiving the two-year work experience requirement and GMAT exam.

The bachelor of arts in early childhood studies (ECS) program prepares graduates to effectively work with young children and their families. This 50- to 52-unit degree completion program emphasizes the first eight years of life as extremely significant, aligning with research indicating that brain development occurs most dramatically during the early years of life. Because English is a second language for more than 5 million public schoolchildren nationwide, ECS has a programmatic focus on the preparation of graduates who possess knowledge and skills in second language acquisition and literacy for young English learners.

The application period for the BS Business-to-MBA and BA Early Childhood Studies programs at SBCC is Feb. 1 to June 1. To learn more or to register for an information session, visit the Extended University website by clicking here.

— Melissa Whitacre is a marketing specialist for CSU Channel Islands Extended University.