Laguna Blanca School Hosting Interactive K-4 Admissions Event

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | January 21, 2013 | 10:04 p.m.

Imagine if your child was excited about going back to school on Mondays? Laguna Blanca School invites the Santa Barbara County community to experience Laguna Blanca Now with a dynamic and interactive admissions open house event at the Lower School from 9:30 to 11 a.m. this Thursday, Jan. 24.

Prospective parents and students will have the chance to go behind the scenes in Laguna classrooms, meet teachers and administration staff to learn more about the curriculum, and get to know Laguna students who will share what they love most about school life.

Kindergarten through fourth-grade students are excited to share their school and give visitors a peek into their classes in action.

Join Laguna Blanca for its admissions event, get a real glimpse of what Laguna Blanca School has to offer and find out how your child can look forward to Mondays, too!

RSVPs are appreciated, and all are welcome to visit the school at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. For more information about this event, or for information on scheduling a private tour, call Kim Romanov at 805.695.8143 x415 or click here.

Laguna Blanca NOW — for today’s modern student. Laguna Blanca School is a K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. Laguna Blanca School guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the introduction of the iPad initiative, the global studies program, the new outdoor adventure education program, and the renovation of the library into a state-of-the-art academic research center, the school continues to broaden and enrich our students’ educational experience.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

