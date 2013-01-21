Peter Feldmann, Blaine Sprouse to Perform at UCSB

Iconoclastic performer Peter Feldmann and master fiddler Blaine Sprouse have been chosen to appear in UCSB Ethnomusicology’s prestigious Winter 2013 World Music Program, at noon Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Music Bowl on campus.
Feldmann and Sprouse will join forces to bring their unique interpretation of traditional American music.
“Breakin’ Up the Bluegrass” takes audiences on a tour of ancient ballads, blazing instrumentals, old-time love and murder songs, to railroad epics, country blues, comedy and cowboy songs from the Old West.
Admission is free. The concert will be moved to Room 1145 of the Music Building in case of rain.