Range Improvement Association’s 90-Acre Prescribed Burn Delayed

The Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association (RIA) prescribed burn scheduled for Tuesday has been delayed after the Air Resources Board declared a no-burn status for the area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has issued a burn permit to the RIA to conduct a prescribed burn of approximately 90 acres.

The burn was scheduled to begin about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The project is located on the Bar-M Ranch, approximately 2 miles south of Los Alamos. Members of the RIA will be conducting the burn.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has coordinated and assisted the Range Improvement Association for many years with these types of projects. These burns offer many training opportunities to Fire Department personnel and help develop positive working relationships with members of our communities.

Weather conditions are expected to change later in the week to afford a more favorable weather pattern to conduct the burn.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.