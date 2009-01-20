Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Conklin Joins Hillside House Board of Directors

Former Santa Barbara mayor cites commitment to quality care for those who can least afford it.

By Maxima Kahn | January 20, 2009 | 9:36 p.m.

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Hal Conklin has joined the board of directors of the nonprofit Hillside House, which provides a home and 24-hour nursing care, as well as a variety of treatment programs, for 59 people with developmental disabilities.

Hal Conklin
Hal Conklin
“We are delighted to have Hal Conklin join the board,” Hillside House executive director Pam Flynt Tambo said in a statement Tuesday. “He brings a wealth of experience and a passionate vision of community that supports Hillside House’s work in integrating our residents into the Santa Barbara community. We hope he will help us raise awareness locally of the need for support for the work that we do.”

Conklin served as mayor and as a city councilman from 1977 to 1994. In that capacity, he spearheaded the development of the city’s “Cultural District,” including the restoration of historic Stearns Wharf, and the Arlington and Granada theaters. He also served for 10 years as co-director of the Community Environmental Council.

Currently, he is executive director of local public affairs for Southern California Edison. As vice chairman of the nonprofit Institute for Local Government, he is developing the “California Green Communities Program,” a certification program for local governments that are developing strategies for environmental protection. He also serves as president of the California Center for Civic Renewal, which works to “renew and inspire participation in democracy.” He is a member of the national Green Seal Board, an environmental organization; a board member of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts; and co-chairman of the Environmental Media Association Corporate Advisory Board.

Conklin and the Rev. Denny Wayman, pastor of Free Methodist Church, write the weekly Cinema in Focus column for Noozhawk.

“I was very impressed with the quality of care given to those who could least help themselves,” Conklin said when asked why he chose to add the Hillside House board to his busy schedule of volunteer commitments. “I look forward to bringing the knowledge and resources of local government to the work of Hillside House.”

Maxima Kahn is a development associate at Hillside House.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 