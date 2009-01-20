Conklin Joins Hillside House Board of Directors

Former Santa Barbara mayor cites commitment to quality care for those who can least afford it.

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Hal Conklin has joined the board of directors of the nonprofit Hillside House, which provides a home and 24-hour nursing care, as well as a variety of treatment programs, for 59 people with developmental disabilities.

“We are delighted to have Hal Conklin join the board,” Hillside House executive director Pam Flynt Tambo said in a statement Tuesday. “He brings a wealth of experience and a passionate vision of community that supports Hillside House’s work in integrating our residents into the Santa Barbara community. We hope he will help us raise awareness locally of the need for support for the work that we do.”

Conklin served as mayor and as a city councilman from 1977 to 1994. In that capacity, he spearheaded the development of the city’s “Cultural District,” including the restoration of historic Stearns Wharf, and the Arlington and Granada theaters. He also served for 10 years as co-director of the Community Environmental Council.

Conklin and the Rev. Denny Wayman, pastor of Free Methodist Church, write the weekly Cinema in Focus column for Noozhawk.

“I was very impressed with the quality of care given to those who could least help themselves,” Conklin said when asked why he chose to add the Hillside House board to his busy schedule of volunteer commitments. “I look forward to bringing the knowledge and resources of local government to the work of Hillside House.”

Maxima Kahn is a development associate at Hillside House.