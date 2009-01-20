New DogPACSB Receives Del Monte Foods Donation

DogPACSB, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of responsible dog ownership and off-leash recreation, recently celebrated the receipt of a generous $4,355.33 donation from Del Monte Foods.

The check presentation was hosted Friday at the newly remodeled Albertsons store, 7127 Hollister Ave.

“We are very grateful to Mr. Asbra and Del Monte foods,” Thorson said. “This donation will help to ensure the continuation of our work with county and city parks to enhance the use of off-leash recreational areas, and educate the public about courtesy, cleanup and control.”

Click here for more information about DogPACSB.

Stacy Bloodworth represents DogPACSB.