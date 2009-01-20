Friendship Center Gets Artful with Festival of Hearts

Friendship Center, the South Coast’s only nonprofit adult day-care center will celebrate the 10th annual Festival of Hearts from noon to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the center’s courtyard. The center is located at 89 Eucalyptus Lane, across the street from All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

The Festival of Hearts will include a buffet luncheon, live music, a display and auction of papier-mâché heart-art by local artists and celebrities, and unique gifts “for your valentine.” To enhance the Valentine’s Day theme, students from local high school art classes will decorate hundreds of hearts as lasting party favors for the guests.

Festival of Hearts proceeds support Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders at Risk Today) program, which enables adults with limited incomes to attend the day-care program. Most of the center’s members have Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorders related to aging. Operating five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friendship Center members enjoy a day full of lively supervised activities including board games, dance, gardening, conversation groups and classes presented by SBCC’s OMEGA program. In addition to breakfasts, lunches and snacks, Friendship Center offers transportation to and from the facility in specially equipped vans.

Tickets are $85 in advance/$95 at the door. For more information, or to order tickets for the Festival of Hearts, call Friendship Center at 805.969.0859.

Justine Sutton represents the Friendship Center.