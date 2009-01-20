Santa Barbara CHP to Conduct Start Smart Class

The Santa Barbara office of California Highway Patrol is starting a Start Smart program, a driver safety education class that targets new and future licensed teenage drivers between the age of 15-19, their parents and guardians.

CHP officers discuss traffic collision avoidance techniques, collision causational factors, driver/parent responsibilities, seatbelt usage, etc.

Testimonies are provided by officers who have investigated fatal collisions involving teens, along with the latest “RED ASPHALT” video which chronicles the aftermath of several teenage driver collisions.

The CHP offers the Start Smart program to help newly and future licensed teen drivers become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver.

The next Start Smart class is scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2009 at 6 p.m., at the Santa Barbara Red Cross, 2707 State St., Santa Barbara (at the corner of Alamar and State). Call the Santa Barbara Area CHP office to sign up at: 805.967.1234. Teen drivers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.