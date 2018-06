SurfMedia Communications: New Account Executive Joins Team

SurfMedia Communications has announced the hiring of Mickey Nelson as the company’s new account executive.

Before joining SurfMedia, Nelson was part of Weber Shandwick Worldwide in Minneapolis, one of the world’s largest public relations firms. As part of the technology practice, he managed media relations campaigns in trade, online and national media ranging from Forbes to Outside Magazine . He also created and managed blog relations campaigns and advised clients on social media initiatives. His client work has ranged from clean technology to public health care to corporate social responsibility, among other industries.Most recently, Nelson has been working as a freelance media relations coordinator for public relations firms throughout California. His primary role is advising clients on online media strategy and garnering coverage in major national and online publications. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations with a minor in marketing management from Drake University in 2006. He lives in Santa Barbara.

SurfMedia, meanwhile, has promoted Daniella Elghanayan to public relations account executive. Marjorie M. Wass continues to serve as senior account executive.

Chris Davis is a partner in SurfMedia Communications.