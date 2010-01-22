Connie Burns Named President of Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime

Connie Burns has been named president of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime for 2009-10.
In addition to managing property for Town ‘n’ Country Realty and Investments, Burns is a Paul Harris Fellow and serves on the board of directors of the Goleta Valley Historical Society, as well as serving on the Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program committee.
Other board members for 2009-10 include president-elect Patricia Fabing, treasurer Michael Gartzke, secretary Barbara Klein, club service director Hans Dahlin, community service director Emma Torres, new generations director Dan Singer, international service director Larry Brown, vocational service director Walt Stephens, foundation chairman Dick Brody and past president Barbara Tzur.
The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime supports local youths and community programs, and sponsors the annual Goleta Fireworks Festival, a charitable event at Girsh Park.
— Cami Helmuth is a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.