County to Offer Two H1N1 Flu Clinics Next Week

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will provide two free H1N1 flu vaccination clinics next week for all residents older than age 6 months.

The first will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

A second clinic will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

The H1N1 flu vaccine is also available through many private physicians and clinics.

In addition, the department will continue to offer free H1N1 vaccinations through its public health clinics:

» Santa Barbara: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Franklin Public Health Clinic, 1136 E. Montecito St.

» Carpinteria: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Veteran’s Hall, 941 Walnut Ave.

» Santa Maria: 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays at the Santa Maria Health Clinic, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy.

» Lompoc: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Lompoc Health Clinic, 925 North F St., door B.

In Santa Barbara County, 62 people have been hospitalized with the H1N1 flu as of Wednesday, and there have been nine deaths.

— Scott McCann is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.