Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Receives Corporate Donation

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation announced Friday that Raytheon has pledged $175,000 to the capital campaign for the construction of the Elings Center for Engineering Education on the Dos Pueblos High School campus.

The foundation’s Sandy Seale said the donation brings the capital campaign total to $2,054,530. The goal is to reach $3 million to claim a state matching grant.

“Raytheon believes tomorrow’s innovators need to be excited by math and science education today,” said Kristin Hilf, vice president of Raytheon corporate public affairs. “The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is a unique program that furthers our mission of engaging and inspiring students through its engineering-directed and hands-on approach to curriculum. We are honored to support the academy’s growth plans and look forward to helping them inspire students of all ages for years to come.”

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is a four-year integrated course of study in physics, computer science and engineering that enrolls 128 students. It is seeking to grow by building a 12,000-square-foot facility that will include laboratory and classroom space for 400 students.

The academy has been the recipient of Raytheon’s generosity for several years. From financial support to volunteer technical mentors, Raytheon has been engaged with the academy since its inception in 2002 and with the robotics team since its beginning in 2006.

“We are happy that Raytheon is the first major national corporation to recognize our program at the corporate level,” academy director Amir Abo-Shaeer said. “Seeing our relationship with the company grow over the years validates the quality of our academic program and our plans for the future of education.”

The academy will recognize Raytheon for its support by naming the electrical engineering classroom in the new facility the Raytheon Electrical Engineering Laboratory.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.