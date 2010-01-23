Memorial Fund Established for Hit-and-Run Victim Lisa Lovato

All donations will benefit the Santa Barbara woman's four children

A memorial fund has been established in honor of Santa Barbara resident Lisa Lovato, also known as Elizabeth Contreras, one of two people who died last weekend in a hit-and-run collision on Las Positas Road.

The Lisa Lovato Memorial Fund has been established with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Donations can be made at any branch or through bill pay.

All donations will benefit Lovato’s four children.

Lovato and her boyfriend, Alan Garcia, were walking across Las Positas near Earl Warren Showgrounds the night of Jan. 16 when they were struck by a van. Despite immediate first aid administered by witnesses and then emergency personnel, they both died of their injuries.

The alleged driver of the van, Jon Steffan Peters, 46, was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

A memorial fund has been established for Garcia’s son, Jacob, at Wells Fargo Bank’s main downtown branch, 1036 Anacapa St.

A memorial service for Garcia will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 150 Pebble Hill Place. Services for Lovato are pending.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .