Peabody School Raises $2,600 in Haiti Challenge

At least seven schools have contributed, and others will continue to collect donations next week

Peabody Charter School issued a challenge on Jan. 15 to all the students and staffs of Santa Barbara School District public and private schools to contribute to “Dollars for Haiti,” a local effort to respond to the devastation caused by the earthquake in Haiti.

At least seven schools answered the call, including La Colina Junior High, Santa Barbara Junior High, Goleta Valley Junior High, Franklin Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Adams Elementary and Cesar Chavez Charter.

The goal is for every school to raise $1 from every student and staff member, keeping in mind the words of Helen Keller: “I am only one, but I am still one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something.”

The Peabody community responded generously to the drive, raising $2,600. Other schools will continue to collect next week.

On behalf of the “Children of Santa Barbara,” donations will go to Direct Relief International for the essentials of life, especially water, food and medicine.

— Kate Ford is the principal of Peabody Charter School.