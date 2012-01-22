Letter to the Editor: Obama’s War on U.S. Energy

The Obama administration is waging war on U.S. energy. It has imposed an illegal moratorium on oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, prevented access to offshore oil on the West and East coasts and in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, passed rules (EPA) to force the closure of dozens of coal mines, and recovering natural gas has become a problem as ” fracking,” a safe process for 60 years, is under attack.

Most recently, on Jan. 18, the State Department and President Barack Obama nixed the XL Keystone pipeline project proposed by TransCanada Corp. that would bring tar sand oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast. According to Rich Trzupck in the Daily Mailer, “the 1,700-mile pipeline would have delivered 900,000 barrels of crude to American refineries per day, created thousands of jobs, generated billions of dollars in revenue and made the U.S. less dependent on foreign oil.” Sadly, Obama’s decision is a political move to appease the environmentalists before the November elections. Even more disturbing, the administration has thumbed its nose at the American public during bad economic times and Terry O’Sullivan, general president of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, said “the decision is politics at its worst and blue-collar construction workers across the U.S. will not forget this.” The approval of the XL Pipeline could have also been done without spending public money or advocating tax hikes.

Obama tried to duck responsibility for his “hard to accept” decision, by blaming the Republicans and saying the State Department had only 60 days for an environmental review of the project. The truth reveals, however, the project had been under review for three years and TransCanada Corp. had filed thousands of documents, which the Obama administration had responded to. Furthermore, the State Department had already conducted a three-year environmental study that concluded that the XL project would pose minimal environmental risk, and the pipeline area environmentalists were most concerned about ( Ogallala Aquifer), already had thousands of miles of pipeline already crossing it, safely.

I ask you America, is President Obama’s XL Pipeline denial in our best interests? Do we want Canada to change course and build a pipeline to the west and ship oil to China? Why doesn’t Obama develop our domestic energy resources, thereby strengthening our weak economy?

Finally, on Oct. 11, 2011, 22 House Democrats sent a letter to Obama voicing their support for the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying it would be in our best national interests to build it. Now it is time for each of us to voice our opinions and support this project.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria