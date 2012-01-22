Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:36 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Obama’s War on U.S. Energy

By Diana Thorn | January 22, 2012 | 4:03 p.m.

The Obama administration is waging war on U.S. energy. It has imposed an illegal moratorium on oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, prevented access to offshore oil on the West and East coasts and in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, passed rules (EPA) to force the closure of dozens of coal mines, and recovering natural gas has become a problem as ” fracking,” a safe process for 60 years, is under attack.

Most recently, on Jan. 18, the State Department and President Barack Obama nixed the XL Keystone pipeline project proposed by TransCanada Corp. that would bring tar sand oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast. According to Rich Trzupck in the Daily Mailer, “the 1,700-mile pipeline would have delivered 900,000 barrels of crude to American refineries per day, created thousands of jobs, generated billions of dollars in revenue and made the U.S. less dependent on foreign oil.” Sadly, Obama’s decision is a political move to appease the environmentalists before the November elections. Even more disturbing, the administration has thumbed its nose at the American public during bad economic times and Terry O’Sullivan, general president of the Laborers’  International Union of North America, said “the decision is politics at its worst and blue-collar construction workers across the U.S. will not forget this.” The approval of the XL Pipeline could have also been done without spending public money or advocating tax hikes.

Obama tried to duck responsibility for his “hard to accept” decision, by blaming the Republicans and saying the State Department had only 60 days for an environmental review of the project. The truth reveals, however, the project had been under review for three years and TransCanada Corp. had filed thousands of documents, which the Obama administration had responded to. Furthermore, the State Department had already conducted a three-year environmental study that concluded that the XL project would pose minimal environmental risk, and the pipeline area environmentalists were most concerned about ( Ogallala Aquifer), already had thousands of miles of pipeline already crossing it, safely.

I ask you America, is President Obama’s XL Pipeline denial in our best interests? Do we want Canada to change course and build a pipeline to the west and ship oil to China? Why doesn’t Obama develop our domestic energy resources, thereby strengthening our weak economy?

Finally, on Oct. 11, 2011, 22 House Democrats sent a letter to Obama voicing their support for the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying it would be in our best national interests to build it. Now it is time for each of us to voice our opinions and support this project.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 