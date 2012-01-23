More Rain, High Winds Expected to Lash South Coast on Monday

Latest storm may bring thunderstorms before giving way to sunshine Tuesday and temperatures in the 70s

A strong Pacific storm is expected to make its presence felt along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Monday, with rain, thunderstorms, blustery winds, heavy surf and generally chilly temperatures forecast for much of the day.

If that’s not to your liking, the National Weather Service says there’s a change in the weather coming Tuesday. Clear skies and a warming trend should see temperatures climb into the 70s through the weekend.

The latest storm, which was sliding down the California coast, had been expected to reach the region Sunday evening. That didn’t happen but a light drizzle arrived around 1 a.m. Monday and had turned into steady showers by 3:30 a.m. Locally heavy rain — along with possible thunderstorms — is in the forecast after midmorning, with more than an inch of rain possible.

The weather service said east winds of 5 to 10 mph should shift to the west with gusts as high as 15 mph Monday. The winds are expected to increase in intensity Monday night, with northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 20 mph below canyons and passes.

The Santa Barbara Channel will continue to experience choppy seas, with hazardous surf and rip currents along many beaches.

Daytime temperatures Monday should be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Warming centers for the homeless will be open at 6 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara Korean United Methodist Church, 892 Embarcadero del Sur in Isla Vista.

Rain gauges monitored by the county Public Works Department recorded 1.8 inches of rain on the Gaviota coast from Saturday’s storm, 1.69 inches in Goleta, 1.65 inches at Dos Pueblos Ranch, 1.58 inches at San Marcos Pass, 1.57 inches in Sycamore Canyon, 1.28 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, 1.13 inches at Montecito Water District headquarters and 1.11 inches in Carpinteria. Figueroa Mountain recorded 2.89 inches, the highest in the county.

