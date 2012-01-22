Santa Barbara Foresters, UCSB Team Up for Hot Stove Hall of Fame Night Baseball Benefit

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle to be keynote speaker at fundraiser to improve local baseball facilities

Make your plans to join the national champion Santa Barbara Foresters on Friday for Hot Stove Hall of Fame Night, a benefit to raise funds to help improve the facilities used by the Foresters and the UCSB Gauchos baseball team.

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle will be the keynote speaker at the event, which features baseball heroes past and present. The Foresters will also be inducting Morgan Ensberg, Sean Luft and Chris Messier into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Special guests include former Gauchos Michael Young (Rangers), Ryan Spilborghs (Indians) and Skip Schumaker (Cardinals), New York Yankees coach Mick Kelleher, Foresters coach and former major-league outfielder Gary Woods, UCSB coach Andrew Checketts and staff, and Foresters manager Bill Pintard, who led the team to the 2011 National Baseball Congress national championship and was named the NBC Manager of the Year.

Whether you’re a Foresters fan, a Hugs for Cubs supporter, a Gaucho or just love baseball, you don’t want to miss this night.

The Hot Stove Hall of Fame Night reception and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $75 per person and $25 for youth 14 and under.

— Dave Pintard represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.

