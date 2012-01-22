She Said, Z Said: It’s Hard to Resist Disneyland’s Lure — Bad Breaks and All

You're in Fantasyland if you think nothing ever goes wrong in the Magic Kingdom, but it's still worth the rides

She: I love Disneyland.

Z: Still?

She: Even though Disneyland tried its passive/aggressive hardest to get me to stop loving it last weekend, I’ll always have a soft spot for it in my heart. I can’t quit you, Disneyland.

Z: I don’t know. After this last trip, I’m starting to see why our brother-in-law never goes.

She: I suspect he has some weird issue with giant mice.

Z: You don’t think it’s because he hates rides, crowds and lines? And spending $100 to be in the middle of rides, crowds and lines?

She: Don’t be ridiculous. It’s the mouse thing.

Z: When I saw that the 1-Day Park Hopper ticket was $105, a little piece of me died. I think it was the wallet piece of me.

She: You can’t put a price on love. Besides, Aunt Marilyn found us discounted tickets.

Z: When you’re thrilled to only pay $80 to go to Disneyland, you’ve lowered the bar.

She: But it’s worth every penny.

Z: I will confess it was very entertaining to skip through the entrance with our child and various nieces.

She: See? You had the Disney spirit.

Z: All the way up until the second ride. Then we waited in the Space Mountain line for 45 minutes. I think the rain was an omen.

She: We were already under a canopy when it started to sprinkle. It was a good omen.

Z: Until we got three minutes from the ride, and it broke down. Even more frustrating was the “We don’t know how long it will take us to fix it” announcement.

She: That was frustrating. You knew that if you stayed in line, it would take two hours, and that as soon as you left the line, they’d have it fixed.

Z: So we left the line. And then they fixed it.

She: Here’s my recommendation: if a ride is broken they announce that they’ll work on it for 10 minutes, and if they can’t fix it or give a time estimate by then, they give everyone who’s still in line a fast pass for any ride in the park. I can’t believe I have to give Disneyland a lesson in public relations.

Z: Handling it that way would have left a much better taste in my mouth. Especially since we went to get park pizza instead of riding Space Mountain.

She: But most of the rest of the day was fun.

Z: Sure, except California Adventure was under construction, which made it a confusing maze. Also, I’m voting no on single-day park hopping. It’s way too much with four kids, three adults and two seniors.

She: It was a little exhausting.

Z: And I’m voting no on light rain while at Disney. It does not add to the experience.

She: That’s not Disneyland’s fault.

Z: No. But the second ride breaking down was.

She: That was more of an omen.

Z: We had fast passes for Indiana Jones, it was 10 at night, and we were ready to get a final ride in. And then they made the same “something is wrong with the ride” announcement.

She: But this time we weren’t leaving. Which, you have to admit, turned out fine.

Z: They did get it back up and running after 20 minutes. But then when we were at the front of the line, the car we were supposed to get into stalled.

She: But they moved us to another car.

Z: Only after some prompting.

She: Which just added to the experience. There’s a part in the middle of Indiana Jones where the car does a fake stall, and Koss just about lost it. It was very realistic.

Z: And then we were done. Leaving the park. Which would have been great, except for the tile floor in the Disney garage.

She: It turns out that Disney’s tile floors are very slippery when wet.

Z: Which could be fun if you’re 10, but a drag if you’re Aunt Marilyn.

She: She stepped off the escalator, and boom! Down she went.

Z: She was a trooper, though, and we helped her up and over to her car.

She: How much of a trooper we didn’t find out until the next day, when she learned she had broken her ankle in two places.

Z: I told her to sue Disneyland for the Matterhorn. She could rename it the Marilyn Horn. Get it?

She: I’m glad you were at least able to find humor in my aunt’s pain.

Z: So. Two broken rides and two broken bones. Do you still love Disneyland?

She: I can’t quit you, Disneyland.

Z: Yes, dear.

