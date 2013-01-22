Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Broken City’

A tale of political corruption and crime mystery join together in this disturbing film

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | January 22, 2013 | 7:31 p.m.

3 Stars — Disturbing

There is no dispute that a corrupt mayor could abuse his position for personal gain. But when you study the history of these public servants, very few do. However, the notoriety of the few has caught the attention of the media and now of Allen Hughes in his film Broken City.

The first film that Hughes has directed without his brother Albert is based on the first movie screenplay written by Brian Tucker. It is perhaps this combination of firsts that reduces the quality of the tale.

The ensemble cast plays their parts well, but the one-dimensional characters, the stereotypical dialogue and the obvious forewarnings of plot development diminish what could have been exceptional cinema.

The mayor around whom the film revolves is New York City Mayor Nicholas Hostetler (Russell Crowe). In a re-election struggle with an effective challenger, we soon realize the primary issue is the city’s decision to sell a public housing community to a known developer. The challenger is City Councilman Jack Valliant (Barry Pepper), who is pushing back on the massive displacement this will cause to the NYC poor.

The second person of equal focus with the mayor is a NYC policeman who stepped over the line and shot a man who escaped prosecution for a rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl on a technicality. When he does so, officer Billy Taggart (Mark Wahlberg) is protected by the major and chief of police, Carl Fairbanks (Jeffrey Wright), but forced to resign. He becomes a private investigator who seven years later becomes entangled in the mayor’s schemes.

The mayor’s wife, Cathleen (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Taggarts girlfriend, Natalie Barrow (Natalie Martinez), play primary roles within both the underlying motivation and ultimate culmination of the tale. This is also true of Taggart’s secretary, Kathy Bradshaw (Alona Tal), and Valliant’s campaign manager, Paul Andrews (Kyle Chandler).

The fact that evil is often discovered in the democratic system is a positive message within this tale. The abuse of power that fills the pockets of politicians is not a normative experience in a nation with built in checks and balances and a free press. But the damage is still pervasive, and it takes courage and sacrifice to stop it. The price that Taggart pays is not only due to his own sin but the sins of the city that was broken. That is true for all of us.

Discussion:

» Knowing the vast majority of public servants are hardworking, honest and compassionate, do you think films like this damage our trust in those who chose public service for their life’s work?

» The greed that underlies the mayor’s life cost him the love of his beautiful wife, but rather than divorce him she chose to be unfaithful. Which of these causes you more concern, the sin of greed or adultery? Why do you answer as you do? If a husband or wife sins, does that justify the sin of the spouse?

» It is difficult to imagine such obvious corruption as selling public land to a company in which a politician has ownership. What do you think should be the consequences of such behavior?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 