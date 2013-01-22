Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:12 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Little League Sign-ups Under Way; Tryouts Set for Saturday

By Dos Pueblos Little League | January 22, 2013 | 12:36 p.m.

Dos Pueblos Little League is inviting families to sign up now for the 2013 baseball season.

Since 1974, DPLL has provided a fun, educational and affordable experience for young baseball players of all skill levels. All new players, regardless of ability, are encouraged to sign up.

Through positive coaching, DPLL focuses on developing players’ skills and teaching good sportsmanship.

The league is taking sign-ups now for T-ball through Juniors levels, ages 4 to 14 (no tryouts for T-ball players). All games are played on DPLL fields at Girsh Park in Goleta.

» Registration fees are $135 through Feb. 4; $115 for T-ball.

» Late registration fees after Feb. 4 are $160; $140 for T-ball.

» There is a sibling discount (after first player) of $20 for each additional sibling.

Once players are signed up, every child will play on a team and learn valuable baseball skills.

DPLL encourages families to register now, in time for tryouts and skills evaluation this Saturday, Jan. 26, at Girsh Park. Families may sign up on Saturday at tryouts.

Saturday’s tryouts are an evaluation of the players’ skills to ensure that each player is placed in the appropriate league.

Opening day will be Saturday, March 2, but teams will be formed after Saturday’s evaluations.

Click here to register, learn more about league boundaries and obtain more information about the league.

Registration is also open for the Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers Division. Click here for information.

 

