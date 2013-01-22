Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Florabundance Donates Arrangements for Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower Program

By Kelly Sweda for the Dream Foundation | January 22, 2013 | 2:51 p.m.

The Dream Foundation, the first and largest national wish-granting organization for adults and their families suffering life-threatening illness, will receive approximately 30 professionally designed floral arrangements courtesy of Florabundance to benefit its Flower Empower Program.

The gift comes as part of the Carpinteria-based national floral distributor’s Inspirational Design Days event this Tuesday and Wednesday at the historic Dos Pueblos Ranch in Goleta, a conference and workshop for high-end floral wedding designers from around the country.

Flower Empower will receive the arrangements at the culmination of the event, and according to program coordinator Valerie Banks, will then be given to patients at Santa Barbara’s Serenity House.

Flower Empower is a volunteer-driven program that delivers hope and compassion — in the form of fresh bouquets — to those in the Santa Barbara area community facing illness, loss or recovery.

Several days each week, groups of volunteers gather at the local farmers market and other designated locations, where they prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers, and then make deliveries to hospitals, hospices and homes.

Florabundance is imperative to the existence and success of Flower Empower, having given between eight and 15 buckets of fresh cut flowers — including roses, peonies and anthurium — per week for the past 2½ years.

“The flowers we receive from Florabundance are what truly allow our bouquets to pop,” Banks said. “We always know there will be buckets of beautiful flowers waiting when we make our pick-ups each week.”

In addition to Florabundance, Flower Empower receives regular donations from the following growers and distributors: B&H Flowers, Botanik, Domingo Farms, Ever-Bloom, Maximum Nursery, Myriad, Trader Joe’s, Valley Flowers Inc., Westerlay Orchids and Westland Floral.

— Kelly Sweda represents the Dream Foundation.

