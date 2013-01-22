Girls Rock SB! Organizing Spring Benefit Performance

Girls Rock SB! will hold its first Spring Benefit Performance on Feb. 23 at the Marjorie Luke Theater.

The program, titled “Requisition,” will showcase collaborations of song and dance created to raise funding and awareness for Girls Rock SB! There will also be a special performance by rising star Meg Myers, a new talent under the management of Angelica Cob, former head of creative and marketing for Capital Records.

There will be a silent auction of gifts, services and one-of-a-kind experiences donated by sponsors.

Girls Rock SB! is a nonprofit organization that empowers young women through music and provides girls with skills that will guide them through life; the program aims to boost self-esteem through workshops, group activities, performances and music lessons. GRSB provides young girls with an environment that fosters creativity, self-confidence and teamwork.

“This benefit show will not only be an amazing performance to watch, but it will further showcase our goal to inspire young girls and show them that they have the power to be great musicians,” said Jen Baron, executive manager of Girls Rock SB!

The funds raised from the benefit will go toward the Girls Rock Camp and the after-school program. Girls Rock Camp is a one-week summer day camp that teaches girls ages 8 to 18 how to play instruments, design band T-shirts and how to rock n’ roll. Camp classes are taught by musicians who volunteer their time to help campers learn how to play instruments.

The dates for 2013 are June 10 to July 13. Click here to apply online. GRSB accepts payment plans and provides financial aid for low-income participants.

Girls Rock SB!’s after-school program is designed to teach girls how to play various band instruments by application only. GRSB provides the musical instruments, as well as a gear loan program where instruments can be rented out to Rock Camp community members when they aren’t being used at the summer camp.

— Jen Baron is executive director of Girls Rock SB!