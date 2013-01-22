Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Diane Adam, Fred Gluck, Chris Slaughter Elected to Santa Barbara Foundation Board

By Jessica Tade for the Santa Barbara Foundation | January 22, 2013 | 5:22 p.m.

Diane Adam, Fred Gluck and Chris Slaughter have been elected to the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Board of Trustees, each beginning a three-year term in January.

Diane Adam
Selected for their diverse interests, experience, and leadership in both professional and volunteer arenas, trustees establish policy, set priorities and are responsible for guiding the foundation’s activities.

“We are delighted to welcome our newest board members, who each bring a wealth of professional experience and nonprofit leadership to our team,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “They join our distinguished Board of Trustees in strategically guiding the foundation’s financial stewardship, philanthropic services and commitment to Santa Barbara County’s social sector.”

Adam serves as chair for the Santa Barbara Foundation Santa Maria Affiliates and was part of the Katherine Harvey Fellows class of 2001-02. She has served as a board member and capital campaign leader for the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, as well as stewardship board member, Parents’ Club officer, auction chair and chairwoman of the inaugural annual fund for St. Patrick School.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in microbiology/medical technology from Colorado State University. She has worked as a clinical laboratory scientist for both Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria and French Hospital in San Luis Obispo.

A fourth-generation Nipomo resident, Adam is married with two children. Her husband, Kieran, is a fifth-generation farmer in the Santa Maria Valley, where he and his two brothers run Adam Brothers Farming, Inc.

Gluck was with McKinsey & Co. from 1967 to 1995 and led the firm as its elected managing director (CEO) from 1988 to 1994, when he retired and joined The Bechtel Group, where he served as vice chairman and director.

Fred Gluck
Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1998 with his wife, Linda, Gluck has been active as an entrepreneur in local biotech and medical equipment and serves on the boards of Cynvenio Biosystems (co-founder and chair), TrueVision (co-chair) and CytomX (co-founder).

Gluck recently retired after 15 years as a director of AMGEN in Thousand Oaks and was the presiding director of HCA in Nashville prior to its LBO in 2007.

He was vice chairman of New York Hospital and recently achieved emeritus status after 36 years of service. He is also active in eleemosynary activities in Santa Barbara, where he has served as a trustee of the Cottage Health System, the University of California at Santa Barbara Foundation, and as founding chairman of the Advisory Council of the Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics.

Gluck earned a B.S.E.E from Manhattan College in 1957 and an M.S.E.E in the same field from New York University in 1959. In addition, he did graduate studies in Operations Research at Columbia University.

Chris Slaughter
Slaughter brings more than 25 years of marketing, public relations, event planning and entertainment production to her position as executive director of the Santa Maria Wine Country Association. She previously worked in sales and marketing for CAFEX, an internationally renowned feature film and visual effects studio. She has also served as marketing director of Steven Spielberg’s DIVE! restaurants in Century City and Las Vegas.

Since moving to Santa Maria 15 years ago, Slaughter has been involved in numerous nonprofits including the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation, where she was a founding board member and five-year board president.

Slaughter studied English, American literature and television production at UC Los Angeles. She and her husband, Joseph, an oral surgeon in Santa Maria, have two teenage daughters.

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

