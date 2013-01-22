3 Santa Barbara Students Named to Dean’s List at Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2012 semester.
Among them are three local students:
» Stephanie Caracas of Santa Barbara
» Michael Goldsholl of Santa Barbara
» Christopher Helkey of Santa Barbara
Students named to the Dean’s list have completed 15 semester hours at LMU and earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better. Additionally, a student must have completed all of his or her courses and never received an F in any course.
— Mason Stockstill represents Loyola Marymount University.