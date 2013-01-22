Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Volunteers Rise Early to Help Count Homeless

More than 500 Santa Barbara County residents take to the streets for two-day tally

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 22, 2013 | 3:29 p.m.

The air was cold and the sky full of stars just before dawn Tuesday as a handful of volunteers walked the streets near Santa Barbara City College with flashlights and clipboards.

Kristen Tippelt, a social worker with Peoples' Self-Help Housing, and volunteer Kevin Welsh attempted to wake someone sleeping beneath an overpass near Castillo Street Tuesday morning as part of a survey and count of area homeless. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Kristen Tippelt, a social worker with Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, and volunteer Kevin Welsh attempted to wake someone sleeping beneath an overpass near Castillo Street Tuesday morning as part of a survey and count of area homeless. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Partially hidden between the large, raised roots of a tree near the college softball fields in Pershing Park, the group found what they were searching for.

“Good morning!” said Kristen Tippelt, a social worker with Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and team leader of the group of volunteers out early to count area homeless.

The two-day count is a biannual effort organized by Common Ground Santa Barbara County to survey the homeless throughout the county using the Vulnerability Index and the Point-in-Time Count to find out how many people are on the streets and who is most in need of help.

Tippelt and the others in her group — Kevin Welsh and Westmont College juniors Stephen Avila and Tanya Ayala — arrived by 4:30 a.m. at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, one of seven meeting locations from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria.

This year’s team of volunteers may be the largest yet, according to Emily Allen, a lawyer who supervises volunteers doing homeless outreach. She said volunteers will be surveying at warming centers and shelters for the count that continues Wednesday.

The last estimate showed about 560 people countywide, compared with 500 last year, she said.

In the pre-dawn darkness, Tippelt’s group found themselves listening to David Taylor, a man in his 40s who had been living in an apartment until recently when his roommate kicked him out.

Huddled under a blanket, Taylor answered a series of questions about medical history, how long he’s been on the street and how he ended up there.

He didn’t know his birthday, had no Social Security number, phone or mailing address. He had only a bike and cart to collect cans, his sole source of income.

“My hands are hurt. They’re infected,” Taylor said, explaining that he had been attacked recently.

Volunteer Kevin Welsh gathered with dozens of others who were up and ready by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to help count and register the homeless in Santa Barbara. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Volunteer Kevin Welsh gathers with dozens of others who were up and ready by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to help count and register the homeless in Santa Barbara. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

After thanking Taylor for participating, Tippelt handed him a $5 gift card to Subway, socks and a granola bar.

Just outside the park’s women’s bathroom, a man and woman in their 30s had similar answers.

A theme of drugs, alcohol, anxiety and depression plagued the half-dozen homeless the group spotted.

“Once it gets light out, they move,” Tippelt said, hoping to find more homeless Wednesday.

Welsh said this was his second year volunteering, and the first in which his 10th-grader son at San Marcos High School was participating.

“I have a good life,” Welsh said. “It’s good to give back to the community. It’s a problem, especially it seems in Santa Barbara. Let’s see what we can do.”

Group members returned to their meeting locations for debriefing, and then headed off to work or class knowing they’d soon return.

“It’s really eye-opening, seeing homelessness in a different light,” Ayala said. “For me, it’s really important.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 