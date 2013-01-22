Sting Bringing ‘Back to Bass’ Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

Following the critical and popular success of Sting’s 2011-12 world tour throughout North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia, Live Nation is pleased to announce that the Back to Bass tour will continue this year, with Sting performing many of his greatest hits, stripped down, with a five-piece band.

Sting will play the Santa Barbara Bowl on Monday, June 3, will tickets going on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 26.

Beginning May 30 in Kelowna, British Columbia, the tour will extend across North America in June with performances in cities including San Francisco, Chicago, Atlantic City, Kingston and Boston, followed by a return to Europe through July with concerts in Poland, Ireland, France, Denmark and Norway. Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sting will be joined by his longtime guitarist Dominic Miller, Vinnie Colaiuta (drums), David Sancious (keyboards) Peter Tickell (electric fiddle) and Jo Lawry (vocals).

Members of the Sting fan club have the opportunity to purchase tickets for many of the concerts in advance of the general public at www.sting.com. Click here for complete tour and ticket information.

VIP Nation is offering a variety of exclusive packages along the Back to Bass tour that include premium seats, access to soundcheck, a meet-and-greet with Sting, specially designed merchandise and more. Click here for details.

The tour is promoted by Live Nation and produced by RZO Entertainment Inc.

Tickets for the Santa Barbara Bowl performance range from $54 to $150, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Jesse Lee Weiss is a publicist representing Nederlander Concerts.