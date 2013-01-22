U.S.-China Public Relations Specialist Wen Chen Speaks to Rotary Club of Goleta

The Rotary Club of Goleta recently welcomed guest speaker Dr. Wen Chen, a public relations coordinator for New Tang Dynasty Television (NTDTV) in Los Angeles.

Chen is a scientific analyst at the California Institute of Technology. Besides her work at Caltech, she has been volunteering for New Tang Dynasty Television, a New York-based independent nonprofit organization for many years.

She has participated in the production of multiple culture programs, including “Journey to the East,” “Learning Chinese is Fun,” “Hello Korea” and “Zooming in China.” She is also an active member of Amnesty International, focusing on human rights issues in China.

Dr. Chen has provided synchronized Chinese/English translation for multiple events related to Chinese culture, political or human rights topics.

At age 16, Dr. Chen won the second prize during the National Chemistry Competition in China. As a high school student with special talent, she was admitted into the University of Science and Technology of China with exemption of the nationwide college entry exam. After finishing her bachelor of science degree in education, she came to the U.S. in 1994 for graduate school. She received her Ph.D. degree in biology at Caltech in 2000 and works for Caltech since then.

It was an interesting presentation that gave the Rotary members a greater understanding of the differences and similarities of two countries.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.