Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

U.S.-China Public Relations Specialist Wen Chen Speaks to Rotary Club of Goleta

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | updated logo | January 22, 2013 | 1:15 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta recently welcomed guest speaker Dr. Wen Chen, a public relations coordinator for New Tang Dynasty Television (NTDTV) in Los Angeles.

Chen is a scientific analyst at the California Institute of Technology. Besides her work at Caltech, she has been volunteering for New Tang Dynasty Television, a New York-based independent nonprofit organization for many years.

She has participated in the production of multiple culture programs, including “Journey to the East,” “Learning Chinese is Fun,” “Hello Korea” and “Zooming in China.” She is also an active member of Amnesty International, focusing on human rights issues in China.

Dr. Chen has provided synchronized Chinese/English translation for multiple events related to Chinese culture, political or human rights topics.

At age 16, Dr. Chen won the second prize during the National Chemistry Competition in China. As a high school student with special talent, she was admitted into the University of Science and Technology of China with exemption of the nationwide college entry exam. After finishing her bachelor of science degree in education, she came to the U.S. in 1994 for graduate school. She received her Ph.D. degree in biology at Caltech in 2000 and works for Caltech since then.

It was an interesting presentation that gave the Rotary members a greater understanding of the differences and similarities of two countries.

If you would like to attend a Rotary meeting and become more involved in our community, have great camaraderie, fun and interesting meetings, we would like to invite you to visit one of our meetings. The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Goleta.

Contact President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 