Page Youth Center Welcomes Steve Greig to Board

Steve Greig has joined the board of the Page Youth Center , executive director Bob Yost announced Tuesday.

Greig, Venoco Inc.‘s government relations and regulatory manager, is responsible for managing permitting, environmental and regulatory compliance, land-use regulations, and legislative affairs for the oil company. He has more than 20 years of experience with regulatory and compliance issues in the oil and natural gas industries, and has been with Venoco since 1997.

He has degrees in chemical engineering from UCSB and biology from Fresno State University , and he is a registered chemical engineer in California.

Greig lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and two children.

The nonprofit Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., maintains a 23,000-square-foot multipurpose sports and recreation facility, which features a 16,000-square-foot gymnasium and additional community meeting rooms. The facility is also used by several sports, community and educational, social and nonprofit organizations.

Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.