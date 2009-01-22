Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Page Youth Center Welcomes Steve Greig to Board

Venoco official joins the nonprofit effort.

By Wana Dowell | January 22, 2009 | 12:37 a.m.

Steve Greig
Steve Greig
Steve Greig has joined the board of the Page Youth Center, executive director Bob Yost announced Tuesday.

Greig, Venoco Inc.‘s government relations and regulatory manager, is responsible for managing permitting, environmental and regulatory compliance, land-use regulations, and legislative affairs for the oil company. He has more than 20 years of experience with regulatory and compliance issues in the oil and natural gas industries, and has been with Venoco since 1997.

He has degrees in chemical engineering from UCSB and biology from Fresno State University, and he is a registered chemical engineer in California.

Greig lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and two children.

The nonprofit Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., maintains a 23,000-square-foot multipurpose sports and recreation facility, which features a 16,000-square-foot gymnasium and additional community meeting rooms. The facility is also used by several sports, community and educational, social and nonprofit organizations.

Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 